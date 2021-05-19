Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 10,781,287 shares of the Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.(NASDAQ:HST) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.35, and it changed around -$0.03 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.24 Billion. HST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.45, offering almost -6.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.78% since then. We note from Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.08 Million.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended HST as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST): Trading Information

Although HST has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.61 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.0212 over the last five days. On the other hand, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.73 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.89, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HST is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +21.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $339.17 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to make $461.31 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.05 Billion and $103Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -67.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 347.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -182.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 28.4% per year for the next five years.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares, and 101.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.37%. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stock is held by 755 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 15.67% of the shares, which is about 110.56 Million shares worth $1.62 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.86% or 76.58 Million shares worth $1.12 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 31507029 shares worth $426.92 Million, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 20.05 Million shares worth around $293.31 Million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.