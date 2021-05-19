Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Stock Forecast 2021: $6.93 Per Share With Bullish Signs – Marketing Sentinel

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Stock Forecast 2021: $6.93 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 8,506,819 shares of the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited(NYSE:HMY) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.58, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.3 Billion. HMY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.61, offering almost -36.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.24% since then. We note from Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.64 Million.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended HMY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY): Trading Information

Instantly HMY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.61- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.1205 over the last five days. On the other hand, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.11, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -8.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HMY is forecast to be at a low of $3.2 and a high of $6.93. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.9%. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited earnings are expected to increase by 67% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

HMY Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.6 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.6% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.98% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, and 29.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.59%. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock is held by 146 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 9.15% of the shares, which is about 56.37 Million shares worth $245.79 Million.

Exor Capital LLP, with 2.86% or 17.62 Million shares worth $76.83 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 30, 2021. The former held 30137901 shares worth $136.83 Million, making up 4.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 23.02 Million shares worth around $104.53 Million, which represents about 3.74% of the total shares outstanding.

