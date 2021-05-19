Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 8,574,199 shares of the Halliburton Company(NYSE:HAL) were traded, and its beta was 2.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.29, and it changed around -$0.49 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.72 Billion. HAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.74, offering almost -6.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.96% since then. We note from Halliburton Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.47 Million.

Halliburton Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended HAL as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Halliburton Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Trading Information

Although HAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.98 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.0301 over the last five days. On the other hand, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.01, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -1.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HAL is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) projections and forecasts

Halliburton Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +62.53 percent over the past six months and at a 49.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 33.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +340% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 145.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.73 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Halliburton Company to make $3.91 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $3.2 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.8%. Halliburton Company earnings are expected to decrease by -158.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 45.4% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

HAL Dividend Yield

Halliburton Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 19 – July 23, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.5% per year.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Halliburton Company shares, and 80.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.51%. Halliburton Company stock is held by 974 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 11.38% of the shares, which is about 101.23 Million shares worth $1.91 Billion.

Capital World Investors, with 7.24% or 64.41 Million shares worth $1.22 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 28000000 shares worth $600.88 Million, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 23.55 Million shares worth around $445.11 Million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.