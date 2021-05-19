Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

In today’s recent session, 789,017 shares of the Support.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:SPRT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.7. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.3 Million. SPRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.45, offering almost -276.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.2, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.19% since then. We note from Support.com, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 440.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.64 Million.

Support.com, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SPRT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Support.com, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT): Trading Information Today

Although SPRT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.2% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.95- on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.1364 over the last five days. On the other hand, Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 19.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPRT is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +19.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15%. Support.com, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -88.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.81% of Support.com, Inc. shares, and 49.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.4%. Support.com, Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 3.45% of the shares, which is about 831.55 Thousand shares worth $3.82 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.42% or 824.89 Thousand shares worth $3.79 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 719627 shares worth $1.58 Million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 145.79 Thousand shares worth around $320.73 Thousand, which represents about 0.6% of the total shares outstanding.