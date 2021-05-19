Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

In the last trading session, 1,030,551 shares of the Resolute Forest Products Inc.(NYSE:RFP) were traded, and its beta was 3.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.59, and it changed around $0.27 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17 Billion. RFP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.68, offering almost -0.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.82% since then. We note from Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 830.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 535.16 Million.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RFP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP): Trading Information

Instantly RFP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.65 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.0671 over the last five days. On the other hand, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RFP is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) projections and forecasts

Resolute Forest Products Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +1048% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $967Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Resolute Forest Products Inc. to make $859.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $628Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.3%. Resolute Forest Products Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 122.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.21% per year for the next five years.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.49% of Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares, and 85.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.55%. Resolute Forest Products Inc. stock is held by 134 institutions, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 38.27% of the shares, which is about 30.55 Million shares worth $199.79 Million.

Chou Associates Management Inc., with 5.73% or 4.57 Million shares worth $29.9 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 1577451 shares worth $10.32 Million, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aegis Value, Inc. held roughly 1.35 Million shares worth around $8.84 Million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.