Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

In the last trading session, 1,125,356 shares of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust(NYSE:PEI) were traded, and its beta was 2.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.83 Million. PEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.93, offering almost -61.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.11% since then. We note from Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 726.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 Million.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PEI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI): Trading Information

Although PEI has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.96 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.81% year-to-date, but still up 0.0343 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -44.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PEI is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -44.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust to make $66.62 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $81.37 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14%. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust earnings are expected to decrease by -615% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1% per year for the next five years.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.48% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares, and 12.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.09%. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock is held by 88 institutions, with Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 2.41% of the shares, which is about 1.91 Million shares worth $1.91 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.78% or 1.41 Million shares worth $1.41 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 1317820 shares worth $1.32 Million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $2.39 Million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.