Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MSTR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MicroStrategy Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.8 for the current quarter.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR): Trading Information Today

Although MSTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $542.9 on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.1808 over the last five days. On the other hand, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) is -0.3% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $690, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 54.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSTR is forecast to be at a low of $450 and a high of $920. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +106.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) projections and forecasts

MicroStrategy Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +153.39 percent over the past six months and at a 7.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +128.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 195.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.8%. MicroStrategy Incorporated earnings are expected to decrease by -123.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares, and 99.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.44%. MicroStrategy Incorporated stock is held by 356 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 15.19% of the shares, which is about 1.18 Million shares worth $459.29 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 10.87% or 845.79 Thousand shares worth $328.63 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 508095 shares worth $344.89 Million, making up 6.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund held roughly 269.2 Thousand shares worth around $104.6 Million, which represents about 3.46% of the total shares outstanding.