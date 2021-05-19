Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)

In the last trading session, 1,568,437 shares of the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:LIXT) were traded, and its beta was -1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.22, and it changed around $0.41 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.59 Million. LIXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.19, offering almost -123.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.5% since then. We note from Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 57.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 Million.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LIXT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT): Trading Information

Instantly LIXT has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.60- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.15 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.77 day(s).

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.6%. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -32.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.48% of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. shares, and 9.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.61%. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Santa Monica Partners LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 166.67 Thousand shares worth $528.35 Thousand.

Anson Funds Management LP, with 0.09% or 57.11 Thousand shares worth $181.03 Thousand as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.