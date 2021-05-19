Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

In the last trading session, 1,698,800 shares of the Immutep Limited(NASDAQ:IMMP) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.04, and it changed around $0.61 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $263.11 Million. IMMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.95, offering almost -96.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.17% since then. We note from Immutep Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 581.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 Million.

Immutep Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IMMP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Immutep Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP): Trading Information

Instantly IMMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.08- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.066 over the last five days. On the other hand, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 118.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 45.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.84, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 69.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMMP is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +98.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 48.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $860Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Immutep Limited to make $860Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.92 Million and $9.92 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -91.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -91.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Immutep Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Immutep Limited shares, and 0.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.37%. Immutep Limited stock is held by 11 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 102.74 Thousand shares worth $322.59 Thousand.

HighTower Advisors, LLC, with 0.05% or 36.1 Thousand shares worth $113.35 Thousand as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.