Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)

In the last trading session, 1,421,646 shares of the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.(NASDAQ:BHAT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.12 Million. BHAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.4, offering almost -189.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.05% since then. We note from Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 Million.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BHAT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -19.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.34% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares, and 9.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.33%. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 541.9 Thousand shares worth $482.29 Thousand.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 0.35% or 164.55 Thousand shares worth $146.45 Thousand as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.