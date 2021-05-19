Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

In today’s recent session, 2,809,214 shares of the Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.(NYSE:DGNR) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.98, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $853.88 Million. DGNR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.11, offering almost -61.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.4% since then. We note from Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 605.42 Million.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR): Trading Information Today

Instantly DGNR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.02 on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.004 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 132.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (DGNR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. shares, and 52.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.27%. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Altimeter Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 5.07% of the shares, which is about 3.5 Million shares worth $46.45 Million.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P., with 4.16% or 2.87 Million shares worth $38.04 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Core Equity Fund and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 28, 2021. The former held 1144194 shares worth $12.08 Million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 776.93 Thousand shares worth around $8.2 Million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.