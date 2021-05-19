Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS)

In today’s recent session, 572,138 shares of the Document Security Systems, Inc.(NYSE:DSS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.74, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.37 Million. DSS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.5, offering almost -392.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.92% since then. We note from Document Security Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.5 Million.

Document Security Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DSS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Document Security Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS): Trading Information Today

Although DSS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.90- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.0375 over the last five days. On the other hand, Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 410.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DSS is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +410.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 410.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) projections and forecasts

Document Security Systems, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.38 percent over the past six months and at a -127.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +87.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.19 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Document Security Systems, Inc. to make $4.37 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5Million and $4.29 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.1%. Document Security Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 119.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.16% of Document Security Systems, Inc. shares, and 0.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.49%. Document Security Systems, Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 39.43 Thousand shares worth $246.05 Thousand.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, with 0.05% or 14.8 Thousand shares worth $92.35 Thousand as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 30431 shares worth $189.89 Thousand, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10.55 Thousand shares worth around $37.25 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.