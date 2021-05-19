Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais(NYSE:CIG)

In the last trading session, 7,010,100 shares of the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais(NYSE:CIG) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.36, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.86 Billion. CIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -26.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.76% since then. We note from Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.43 Million.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CIG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG): Trading Information

Instantly CIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.37- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0536 over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.78, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CIG is forecast to be at a low of $2.78 and a high of $2.78. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.5%. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais earnings are expected to decrease by -3.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CIG Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.22. It is important to note, however, that the 9.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.96% per year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares, and 26.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.61%. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock is held by 169 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 11.35% of the shares, which is about 114.79 Million shares worth $296.52 Million.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd, with 1.26% or 12.71 Million shares worth $32.84 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 65597111 shares worth $133.55 Million, making up 6.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.79 Million shares worth around $6.33 Million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.