Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.78, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADT is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ADT Inc. (ADT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.2%. ADT Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -43.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.6% per year for the next five years.

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.1% of ADT Inc. shares, and 95.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.34%. ADT Inc. stock is held by 266 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 79.56% of the shares, which is about 608.93 Million shares worth $5.14 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.96% or 14.99 Million shares worth $126.51 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 10000000 shares worth $84.4 Million, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.33 Million shares worth around $33.96 Million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.

