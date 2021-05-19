Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook

In today’s recent session, 1,779,784 shares of the Fox Corporation(NASDAQ:FOXA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.34, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.39 Billion. FOXA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.8, offering almost -19.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.91% since then. We note from Fox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.16 Million.

Fox Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended FOXA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fox Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA): Trading Information Today

Although FOXA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $39.16 on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.0128 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.52, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOXA is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) projections and forecasts

Fox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +40.23 percent over the past six months and at a 12.1% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -37.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.12 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Fox Corporation to make $2.69 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.44 Billion and $2.42 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Fox Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -36.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.05% per year for the next five years.

FOXA Dividend Yield

Fox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 1.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of Fox Corporation shares, and 105.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.68%. Fox Corporation stock is held by 755 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 13.24% of the shares, which is about 44.27 Million shares worth $1.29 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.68% or 39.06 Million shares worth $1.14 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 26307175 shares worth $766.06 Million, making up 7.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.96 Million shares worth around $260.79 Million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.