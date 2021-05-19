Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV): Trading Information Today

Although FISV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $115.5 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.011 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) projections and forecasts

Fiserv, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +4.46 percent over the past six months and at a 23.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +37.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.3%. Fiserv, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -18% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.35% per year for the next five years.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Fiserv, Inc. shares, and 91.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.19%. Fiserv, Inc. stock is held by 1750 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 12.79% of the shares, which is about 85.3 Million shares worth $10.15 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.56% or 57.05 Million shares worth $6.5 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 16073060 shares worth $1.83 Billion, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund held roughly 11.63 Million shares worth around $1.32 Billion, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.