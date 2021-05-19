Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 8,286,774 shares of the Exelon Corporation(NASDAQ:EXC) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.65, and it changed around $0.56 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.59 Billion. EXC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.02, offering almost -0.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.59% since then. We note from Exelon Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.31 Million.

Exelon Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended EXC as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Exelon Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC): Trading Information

Instantly EXC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $45.72 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.0272 over the last five days. On the other hand, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.56, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXC is forecast to be at a low of $34 and a high of $58. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +27.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) projections and forecasts

Exelon Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +6.44 percent over the past six months and at a -13.66% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -58.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.38 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Exelon Corporation to make $7.02 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.75 Billion and $6.7 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.6%. Exelon Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -33.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.36% per year for the next five years.

EXC Dividend Yield

Exelon Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.53. It is important to note, however, that the 3.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.42% per year.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Exelon Corporation shares, and 80.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.82%. Exelon Corporation stock is held by 1277 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 8.58% of the shares, which is about 83.39 Million shares worth $3.52 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.94% or 77.16 Million shares worth $3.26 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 27455734 shares worth $1.16 Billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held roughly 27.04 Million shares worth around $1.04 Billion, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.