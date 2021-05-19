Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

Dropbox, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DBX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Dropbox, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX): Trading Information

Instantly DBX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $26.31 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0274 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) is 0% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.43, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 19.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DBX is forecast to be at a low of $26 and a high of $37. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +40.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) projections and forecasts

Dropbox, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +37.72 percent over the past six months and at a 36.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +76.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $505.18 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. to make $517.65 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $455Million and $465.29 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.7%. Dropbox, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -383.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.8% per year for the next five years.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.51% of Dropbox, Inc. shares, and 82.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.49%. Dropbox, Inc. stock is held by 616 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 9.43% of the shares, which is about 30.14 Million shares worth $668.84 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 5.34% or 17.06 Million shares worth $378.6 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 8491513 shares worth $188.43 Million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information held roughly 8.08 Million shares worth around $182.13 Million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.