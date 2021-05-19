Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1,020,750 shares of the Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.(NASDAQ:DLPN) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.72, and it changed around -$0.89 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.32 Million. DLPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.5, offering almost -272.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.64% since then. We note from Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.04 Million.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DLPN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN): Trading Information

Although DLPN has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.26 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.56% year-to-date, but still down -0.0034 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 283.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 56.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 221.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DLPN is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +221.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 221.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) projections and forecasts

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -380% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.25 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. to make $7.25 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.5 Million and $4.49 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.3%. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.23% of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. shares, and 7.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.37%. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 4.31% of the shares, which is about 327.98 Thousand shares worth $1.12 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.48% or 112.81 Thousand shares worth $383.54 Thousand as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 92846 shares worth $315.68 Thousand, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 26.77 Thousand shares worth around $124.75 Thousand, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.