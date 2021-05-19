DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 2,204,325 shares of the DHT Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:DHT) have been traded, and its beta is -0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.01, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03 Billion. DHT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.68, offering almost -44.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.79% since then. We note from DHT Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 Million.

DHT Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended DHT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. DHT Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT): Trading Information Today

Instantly DHT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.03- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.0363 over the last five days. On the other hand, DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.81, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DHT is forecast to be at a low of $5.3 and a high of $9.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +58.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) projections and forecasts

DHT Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +13.42 percent over the past six months and at a -95.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -108.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -105.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -51.3%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.92 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. to make $60.87 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $194.17 Million and $108.99 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -73.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.8%. DHT Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 257.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

DHT Dividend Yield

DHT Holdings, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 – August 13, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 17.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 17.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 9.78% per year.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.34% of DHT Holdings, Inc. shares, and 55.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.83%. DHT Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 234 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 9.93% of the shares, which is about 16.95 Million shares worth $100.53 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 6.99% or 11.94 Million shares worth $70.79 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 8386293 shares worth $49.73 Million, making up 4.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 3.18 Million shares worth around $17.07 Million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.