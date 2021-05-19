Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,027,996 shares of the Denbury Inc.(NYSE:DEN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.5, and it changed around $2.04 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.88 Billion. DEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.22, offering almost -2.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.86% since then. We note from Denbury Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 Million.

Denbury Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DEN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Denbury Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN): Trading Information

Instantly DEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $59.63 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.0134 over the last five days. On the other hand, Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DEN is forecast to be at a low of $57 and a high of $71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) projections and forecasts

Denbury Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +716.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 771.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $216.13 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Denbury Inc. to make $216.99 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $169.74 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.7%. Denbury Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 87.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 32.6% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.84% of Denbury Inc. shares, and 90.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.56%. Denbury Inc. stock is held by 161 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 24.75% of the shares, which is about 12.38 Million shares worth $317.99 Million.

Capital World Investors, with 6.94% or 3.47 Million shares worth $89.18 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and American High-Income Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 2901417 shares worth $83.01 Million, making up 5.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American High-Income Trust held roughly 2.09 Million shares worth around $99.89 Million, which represents about 4.17% of the total shares outstanding.