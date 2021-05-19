Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 2,254,741 shares of the Corning Incorporated(NYSE:GLW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.83, and it changed around -$0.55 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.58 Billion. GLW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.12, offering almost -3.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.06% since then. We note from Corning Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.98 Million.

Corning Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GLW as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Corning Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW): Trading Information Today

Although GLW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $44.57 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still down -0.003 over the last five days. On the other hand, Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLW is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) projections and forecasts

Corning Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +21.07 percent over the past six months and at a 51.8% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +104% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.7%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.7%. Corning Incorporated earnings are expected to decrease by -49.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.9% per year for the next five years.

GLW Dividend Yield

Corning Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.41% per year.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.69% of Corning Incorporated shares, and 69.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.29%. Corning Incorporated stock is held by 1414 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 10.58% of the shares, which is about 90.11 Million shares worth $3.92 Billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 6.71% or 57.1 Million shares worth $2.48 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 21551396 shares worth $775.85 Million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 17.26 Million shares worth around $621.42 Million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.