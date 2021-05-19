Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1,213,617 shares of the Continental Resources, Inc.(NYSE:CLR) were traded, and its beta was 3.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.92, and it changed around -$1.04 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.36 Billion. CLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.39, offering almost -4.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.24% since then. We note from Continental Resources, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 Million.

Continental Resources, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 20 recommended CLR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Continental Resources, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Trading Information

Although CLR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $32.51 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.9% year-to-date, but still up 0.0158 over the last five days. On the other hand, Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.65, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLR is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $43. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +39.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) projections and forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +121.49 percent over the past six months and at a 264.1% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +149.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 368.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. to make $1.1 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $175.66 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 496%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.5%. Continental Resources, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -179.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -10.74% per year for the next five years.

CLR Dividend Yield

Continental Resources, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 1.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 82.37% of Continental Resources, Inc. shares, and 14.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.68%. Continental Resources, Inc. stock is held by 364 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 1.48% of the shares, which is about 5.42 Million shares worth $88.38 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.12% or 4.1 Million shares worth $66.86 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 3443006 shares worth $89.07 Million, making up 0.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund held roughly 2.51 Million shares worth around $60.74 Million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.