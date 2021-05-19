Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 2,242,376 shares of the Colgate-Palmolive Company(NYSE:CL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $83.15, and it changed around $0.04 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.27 Billion. CL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.41, offering almost -3.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $69.1, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.9% since then. We note from Colgate-Palmolive Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.66 Million.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended CL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.8 for the current quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL): Trading Information Today

Instantly CL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $84.27 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0136 over the last five days. On the other hand, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.43, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CL is forecast to be at a low of $74 and a high of $99. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +19.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) projections and forecasts

Colgate-Palmolive Company share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.64 percent over the past six months and at a 7.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +8.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.24 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive Company to make $4.39 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.9 Billion and $4.15 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.6%. Colgate-Palmolive Company earnings are expected to increase by 14.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.45% per year for the next five years.

CL Dividend Yield

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.8. It is important to note, however, that the 2.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.32% per year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, and 81.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.79%. Colgate-Palmolive Company stock is held by 2129 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 8.93% of the shares, which is about 75.66 Million shares worth $6.47 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.86% or 58.11 Million shares worth $4.97 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 24166513 shares worth $2.07 Billion, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 17.18 Million shares worth around $1.47 Billion, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.