Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,349,384 shares of the Casper Sleep Inc.(NYSE:CSPR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.61, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $398.16 Million. CSPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.97, offering almost -14.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.13% since then. We note from Casper Sleep Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 454.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 762.81 Million.

Casper Sleep Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CSPR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Casper Sleep Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR): Trading Information

Instantly CSPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.80 on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.0423 over the last five days. On the other hand, Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSPR is forecast to be at a low of $7.5 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +45.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) projections and forecasts

Casper Sleep Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +29.34 percent over the past six months and at a 48.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +52.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $124.5 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Casper Sleep Inc. to make $134.13 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $110.2 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Casper Sleep Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.8% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.93% of Casper Sleep Inc. shares, and 48.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.49%. Casper Sleep Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 15.03% of the shares, which is about 6.23 Million shares worth $38.29 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.35% or 2.63 Million shares worth $16.17 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 693751 shares worth $5.02 Million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 683.87 Thousand shares worth around $4.21 Million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.