Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 6,355,805 shares of the Carrier Global Corporation(NYSE:CARR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.66, and it changed around -$0.51 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.94 Billion. CARR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.48, offering almost -1.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.92% since then. We note from Carrier Global Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.94 Million.

Carrier Global Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CARR as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Carrier Global Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR): Trading Information

Although CARR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $44.48 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.0189 over the last five days. On the other hand, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CARR is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) projections and forecasts

Carrier Global Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +14.02 percent over the past six months and at a 24.1% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +63.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.86 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Carrier Global Corporation to make $5.07 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.97 Billion and $5Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Carrier Global Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -7.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.2% per year for the next five years.

CARR Dividend Yield

Carrier Global Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Carrier Global Corporation shares, and 86.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.9%. Carrier Global Corporation stock is held by 1541 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 10.14% of the shares, which is about 88.15 Million shares worth $3.32 Billion.

State Street Corporation, with 7.92% or 68.82 Million shares worth $2.6 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 40146420 shares worth $1.69 Billion, making up 4.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 26.94 Million shares worth around $1.14 Billion, which represents about 3.1% of the total shares outstanding.