Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BLDR as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Builders FirstSource, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.08, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 48.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLDR is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +90.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) projections and forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +31.62 percent over the past six months and at a 25.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +88.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 97.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.63 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. to make $4.43 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.95 Billion and $2.28 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 137.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 94.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 69.6%. Builders FirstSource, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 40.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.8% per year for the next five years.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.39% of Builders FirstSource, Inc. shares, and 101.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.63%. Builders FirstSource, Inc. stock is held by 493 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 12.52% of the shares, which is about 25.93 Million shares worth $1.2 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.74% or 20.17 Million shares worth $935.1 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 5574155 shares worth $258.47 Million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.97 Million shares worth around $230.51 Million, which represents about 2.4% of the total shares outstanding.