BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 880,173 shares of the BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:BBIO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.73, and it changed around $1.6 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.31 Billion. BBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.5, offering almost -31.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.39% since then. We note from BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 695.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BBIO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO): Trading Information

Instantly BBIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $56.29 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.1343 over the last five days. On the other hand, BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 44.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBIO is forecast to be at a low of $71 and a high of $91. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +63.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) projections and forecasts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +28.06 percent over the past six months and at a 1.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +5.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1008.7%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -53.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.46% of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. shares, and 80.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.73%. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. stock is held by 258 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 23.12% of the shares, which is about 34.51 Million shares worth $2.45 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Viking Global Investors, L.P., with 17.83% or 26.62 Million shares worth $1.89 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 2303811 shares worth $141.91 Million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.08 Million shares worth around $147.7 Million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.