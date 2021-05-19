BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 7,260,606 shares of the BRF S.A.(NYSE:BRFS) were traded, and its beta was 1.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.05, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.26 Billion. BRFS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.84, offering almost -19.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.63% since then. We note from BRF S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.66 Million.

BRF S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BRFS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BRF S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS): Trading Information

Instantly BRFS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.5% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.08- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.0098 over the last five days. On the other hand, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 27.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRFS is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $6.6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +62.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) projections and forecasts

BRF S.A. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +9.46 percent over the past six months and at a 6.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +300% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -42.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.98 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BRF S.A. to make $2Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.01 Billion and $1.31 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.2%. BRF S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 14.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.9% per year for the next five years.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of BRF S.A. shares, and 13.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.42%. BRF S.A. stock is held by 164 institutions, with Optiver Holding B.v. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 3.36% of the shares, which is about 27.33 Million shares worth $122.72 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 3.17% or 25.76 Million shares worth $115.66 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 28, 2021. The former held 9933392 shares worth $38.74 Million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd held roughly 6.85 Million shares worth around $26.72 Million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.