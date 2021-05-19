Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,428,158 shares of the Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.(NYSE:BHR) were traded, and its beta was 2.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.99, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $263.62 Million. BHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.45, offering almost -24.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.28% since then. We note from Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 299.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 500.23 Million.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BHR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR): Trading Information
Instantly BHR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.08- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.3% year-to-date, but still down -0.1455 over the last five days. On the other hand, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 362.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 75.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHR is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +117.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) projections and forecasts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +79.34 percent over the past six months and at a 147.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +86.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.8%, up from the previous year.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -59.7%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -979.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.3% per year for the next five years.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.29% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares, and 42.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.22%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with Zazove Associates Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 3.37% of the shares, which is about 1.39 Million shares worth $8.47 Million.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.21% or 1.33 Million shares worth $6.11 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 815154 shares worth $3.76 Million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 580.62 Thousand shares worth around $2.9 Million, which represents about 1.4% of the total shares outstanding.