Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1,795,597 shares of the Boston Scientific Corporation(NYSE:BSX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.28, and it changed around -$0.49 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.7 Billion. BSX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.37, offering almost -2.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.08% since then. We note from Boston Scientific Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.67 Million.

Boston Scientific Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BSX as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.08, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSX is forecast to be at a low of $41 and a high of $52. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +25.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) projections and forecasts

Boston Scientific Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +9.98 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +362.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.94 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Boston Scientific Corporation to make $2.97 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $2Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.6%. Boston Scientific Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -119.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.9% per year for the next five years.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Biggest Investors

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.8% or 110.78 Million shares worth $3.98 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 41502430 shares worth $1.47 Billion, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 40.38 Million shares worth around $1.45 Billion, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.