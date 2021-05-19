Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 20,446,078 shares of the Banco Bradesco S.A.(NYSE:BBD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.78, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.94 Billion. BBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.46, offering almost -14.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.61% since then. We note from Banco Bradesco S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.08 Million.

Banco Bradesco S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BBD as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD): Trading Information

Instantly BBD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.81- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0214 over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.91, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBD is forecast to be at a low of $4.7 and a high of $7.36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +53.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) projections and forecasts

Banco Bradesco S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +21.48 percent over the past six months and at a 32.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +71.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.91 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Banco Bradesco S.A. to make $5Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.94 Billion and $4.88 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.51%. Banco Bradesco S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 25.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.6% per year for the next five years.

BBD Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.22% per year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, and 18.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.59%. Banco Bradesco S.A. stock is held by 371 institutions, with Standard Life Aberdeen PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 91.88 Million shares worth $392.56 Million.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, with 1.39% or 67.81 Million shares worth $289.71 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Value Fund and iShares Latin America 40 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 29526976 shares worth $121.87 Million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Latin America 40 ETF held roughly 21.14 Million shares worth around $90.31 Million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.