Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 7,195,738 shares of the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.(NYSE:BBVA) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.22, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.32 Billion. BBVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.27, offering almost -0.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.97% since then. We note from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 Million.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended BBVA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA): Trading Information

Instantly BBVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.27- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.0436 over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.2, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBVA is forecast to be at a low of $5.28 and a high of $7.18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +15.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. earnings are expected to decrease by -29% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.2% per year for the next five years.

BBVA Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.23 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.07. It is important to note, however, that the 1.23% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.62% per year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. shares, and 2.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.82%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. stock is held by 286 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 0.61% of the shares, which is about 40.35 Million shares worth $210.65 Million.

Capital International Investors, with 0.18% or 11.98 Million shares worth $62.52 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 1180341 shares worth $5.41 Million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 671.34 Thousand shares worth around $3.07 Million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.