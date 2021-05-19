Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 15,558,719 shares of the Baidu, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIDU) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $188.88, and it changed around -$0.32 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.58 Billion. BIDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $354.82, offering almost -87.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $90.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.85% since then. We note from Baidu, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.64 Million.

Baidu, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BIDU as a Hold, whereas 30 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Baidu, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU): Trading Information

Although BIDU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $197.7 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.0044 over the last five days. On the other hand, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) projections and forecasts

Baidu, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +30.19 percent over the past six months and at a 0.2% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +33.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.21 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Baidu, Inc. to make $4.66 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.22 Billion and $3.84 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.3%. Baidu, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 862.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.59% per year for the next five years.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Baidu, Inc. shares, and 67.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.65%. Baidu, Inc. stock is held by 1167 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 4.59% of the shares, which is about 12.75 Million shares worth $2.76 Billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 3.43% or 9.51 Million shares worth $2.06 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 5223945 shares worth $1.13 Billion, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.63 Million shares worth around $853.02 Million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.