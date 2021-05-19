B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 7,956,516 shares of the B2Gold Corp.(NYSE:BTG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.3, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.6 Billion. BTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.55, offering almost -42.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.64% since then. We note from B2Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.02 Million.

B2Gold Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BTG as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. B2Gold Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG): Trading Information

Although BTG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.36- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0291 over the last five days. On the other hand, B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 40.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTG is forecast to be at a low of $5.62 and a high of $9.38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +76.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $207.75 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect B2Gold Corp. to make $275.42 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $181.19 Million and $146.26 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 88.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.9%. B2Gold Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -45.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.8% per year for the next five years.

BTG Dividend Yield

B2Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 3.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of B2Gold Corp. shares, and 70.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.26%. B2Gold Corp. stock is held by 496 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 12.3% of the shares, which is about 129.36 Million shares worth $724.43 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.63% or 101.27 Million shares worth $567.09 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 51541221 shares worth $222.14 Million, making up 4.9% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 46.23 Million shares worth around $202.02 Million, which represents about 4.4% of the total shares outstanding.