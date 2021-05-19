Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,069,422 shares of the Avis Budget Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:CAR) were traded, and its beta was 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $85.45, and it changed around -$2.61 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.97 Billion. CAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.8, offering almost -5.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.95% since then. We note from Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 Million.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CAR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Avis Budget Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR): Trading Information

Although CAR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $89.83 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.0433 over the last five days. On the other hand, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.29, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAR is forecast to be at a low of $73 and a high of $105. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) projections and forecasts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +132.77 percent over the past six months and at a 162.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +95.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 130.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.4%. Avis Budget Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -343.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 63.2% per year for the next five years.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.27% of Avis Budget Group, Inc. shares, and 101.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.58%. Avis Budget Group, Inc. stock is held by 318 institutions, with Srs Investment Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 26.38% of the shares, which is about 18.43 Million shares worth $687.47 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.39% or 6.56 Million shares worth $244.67 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 1398128 shares worth $101.42 Million, making up 2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.38 Million shares worth around $51.53 Million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.