AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 6,982,535 shares of the AstraZeneca PLC(NASDAQ:AZN) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.99, and it changed around $0.11 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.28 Billion. AZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.94, offering almost -15.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.49% since then. We note from AstraZeneca PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.07 Million.

AstraZeneca PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AZN as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AstraZeneca PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN): Trading Information

Instantly AZN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $56.37 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0349 over the last five days. On the other hand, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 107.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.06, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZN is forecast to be at a low of $48.08 and a high of $83.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +48.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.34 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC to make $8.38 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.28 Billion and $6.58 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.7%. AstraZeneca PLC earnings are expected to increase by 137.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.5% per year for the next five years.

AZN Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.4. It is important to note, however, that the 2.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.66% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of AstraZeneca PLC shares, and 15.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.78%. AstraZeneca PLC stock is held by 889 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 1.91% of the shares, which is about 50.11 Million shares worth $2.5 Billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 1.85% or 48.59 Million shares worth $2.43 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 27042568 shares worth $1.35 Billion, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 21.78 Million shares worth around $1.08 Billion, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.