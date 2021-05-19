Are Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,500,528 shares of the Urban Outfitters, Inc.(NASDAQ:URBN) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.84, and it changed around -$1.18 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.72 Billion. URBN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.95, offering almost -10.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.92% since then. We note from Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.6 Million.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended URBN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Urban Outfitters, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN): Trading Information

Although URBN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $39.58 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.48% year-to-date, but still up 0.0319 over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URBN is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) projections and forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +42.1 percent over the past six months and at a 18200% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +112.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $900.15 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. to make $1.01 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $588.48 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -62.9%. Urban Outfitters, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -99.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.93% of Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares, and 73.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.13%. Urban Outfitters, Inc. stock is held by 330 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 8.32 Million shares worth $213.03 Million.

Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc., with 6.85% or 6.73 Million shares worth $172.32 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 1995610 shares worth $54.74 Million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.91 Million shares worth around $48.85 Million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.