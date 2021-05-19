Are New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 2,426,982 shares of the New Residential Investment Corp.(NYSE:NRZ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.33, and it changed around -$0.05 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.82 Billion. NRZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.48, offering almost -11.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.92% since then. We note from New Residential Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.42 Million.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 19.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRZ is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $13.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.1%. New Residential Investment Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -362.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.46% per year for the next five years.

NRZ Dividend Yield

New Residential Investment Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 20 – July 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.8. It is important to note, however, that the 7.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 12.54% per year.