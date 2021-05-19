Are Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ITUB as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.57, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITUB is forecast to be at a low of $4.95 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) projections and forecasts

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +5.65 percent over the past six months and at a 17.5% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +200% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.4%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.8%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. earnings are expected to decrease by -30.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.5% per year for the next five years.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, and 24.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.24%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock is held by 452 institutions, with Schroder Investment Management Group being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 3.34% of the shares, which is about 162Million shares worth $803.53 Million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 2.82% or 136.76 Million shares worth $678.35 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 52213099 shares worth $272.55 Million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 34.73 Million shares worth around $172.24 Million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.