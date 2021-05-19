Are Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,719,222 shares of the Helmerich & Payne, Inc.(NYSE:HP) were traded, and its beta was 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.77, and it changed around -$0.94 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.21 Billion. HP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.7, offering almost -13.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.77% since then. We note from Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 Million.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended HP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.58 for the current quarter.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP): Trading Information

Although HP has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $30.94 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.0326 over the last five days. On the other hand, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.39, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -11.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HP is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) projections and forecasts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +72.38 percent over the past six months and at a 46.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -70.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.2%. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -191.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -7.76% per year for the next five years.

HP Dividend Yield

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1. It is important to note, however, that the 3.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.63% per year.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.41% of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares, and 91.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.7%. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. stock is held by 457 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 13.99% of the shares, which is about 15.09 Million shares worth $349.59 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.53% or 11.36 Million shares worth $263.07 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 31, 2021. The former held 7189025 shares worth $193.82 Million, making up 6.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.93 Million shares worth around $67.85 Million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.