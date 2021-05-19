Are Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,263,277 shares of the Guardant Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:GH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $115.56, and it changed around $2.91 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.69 Billion. GH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $181.07, offering almost -56.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.48% since then. We note from Guardant Health, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Guardant Health, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GH as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Guardant Health, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.89 for the current quarter.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH): Trading Information

Instantly GH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $118.8 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0385 over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.98 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $177.09, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 53.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GH is forecast to be at a low of $160 and a high of $195. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +68.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) projections and forecasts

Guardant Health, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.52 percent over the past six months and at a -35.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -206.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -43.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.75 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. to make $85.04 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $67.51 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Guardant Health, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -211.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.6% per year for the next five years.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.93% of Guardant Health, Inc. shares, and 87.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.18%. Guardant Health, Inc. stock is held by 564 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 7.54% of the shares, which is about 7.62 Million shares worth $982.23 Million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 6.27% or 6.34 Million shares worth $816.84 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 2394917 shares worth $308.66 Million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.01 Million shares worth around $259.51 Million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.