Are GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,531,317 shares of the GrafTech International Ltd.(NYSE:EAF) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.63, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.64 Billion. EAF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.95, offering almost -2.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.21% since then. We note from GrafTech International Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 Million.

GrafTech International Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EAF as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF): Trading Information

Although EAF has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.16 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.0665 over the last five days. On the other hand, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EAF is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) projections and forecasts

GrafTech International Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +74.97 percent over the past six months and at a 5.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -17.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $307.82 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect GrafTech International Ltd. to make $322.6 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $318.65 Million and $280.72 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.9%. GrafTech International Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -37.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.87% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

EAF Dividend Yield

GrafTech International Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.3 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.3% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares, and 77.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.56%. GrafTech International Ltd. stock is held by 309 institutions, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 55.29% of the shares, which is about 147.74 Million shares worth $1.57 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.75% or 10.01 Million shares worth $106.72 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 3400640 shares worth $36.25 Million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.92 Million shares worth around $31.13 Million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.