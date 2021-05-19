Are First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

First Majestic Silver Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.65, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AG is forecast to be at a low of $12.4 and a high of $23.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) projections and forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +58.6 percent over the past six months and at a 27.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 32.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.03%. First Majestic Silver Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 250% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 46.8% per year for the next five years.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.51% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, and 44.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.27%. First Majestic Silver Corp. stock is held by 274 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 8.71% of the shares, which is about 21.89 Million shares worth $341.03 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.29% or 5.75 Million shares worth $89.53 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 30, 2021. The former held 10892785 shares worth $164.37 Million, making up 4.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 9.72 Million shares worth around $146.75 Million, which represents about 3.87% of the total shares outstanding.