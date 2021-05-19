Are California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,770,921 shares of the California Resources Corporation(NYSE:CRC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.7, and it changed around $3.51 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.39 Billion. CRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.28, offering almost -2.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.71% since then. We note from California Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 184.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 300.75 Million.

California Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CRC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. California Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC): Trading Information

Instantly CRC has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $29.28 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.169 over the last five days. On the other hand, California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 809.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

California Resources Corporation (CRC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.3%. California Resources Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.7% of California Resources Corporation shares, and 84.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.7%. California Resources Corporation stock is held by 83 institutions, with Goldentree Asset Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 23.75% of the shares, which is about 19.79 Million shares worth $466.78 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 21.98% or 18.31 Million shares worth $431.99 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and Fidelity Advisor Floating Rate High Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 5879141 shares worth $135.75 Million, making up 7.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Floating Rate High Income Fund held roughly 2.13 Million shares worth around $56.09 Million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.