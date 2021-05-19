Are Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 2,956,536 shares of the Banco Santander, S.A.(NYSE:SAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.04, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.06 Billion. SAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.12, offering almost -1.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.94% since then. We note from Banco Santander, S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.86 Million.

Banco Santander, S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SAN as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Banco Santander, S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN): Trading Information Today

Although SAN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.12- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.0254 over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAN is forecast to be at a low of $2.7 and a high of $5.4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.5%. Banco Santander, S.A. earnings are expected to decrease by -232.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.48% per year for the next five years.

SAN Dividend Yield

Banco Santander, S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 – February 01, 2017. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.