Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 22% Increase

In the last trading session, 1,431,299 shares of the Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.(NYSE:ARCO) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.52, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.35 Billion. ARCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.53, offering almost -0.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.91% since then. We note from Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 936.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 994.75 Million.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ARCO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.76, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARCO is forecast to be at a low of $5.6 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) projections and forecasts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +39.61 percent over the past six months and at a 113.7% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 31.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +96% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 102.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $576.62 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. to make $561.45 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $615.91 Million and $248.33 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 126.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.6%. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -288.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ARCO Dividend Yield

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 – August 16, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.7 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 3.7% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.3% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares, and 75.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.47%. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stock is held by 175 institutions, with Nuveen Asset Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 15.22% of the shares, which is about 18.89 Million shares worth $94.99 Million.

Invesco Ltd., with 14.54% or 18.04 Million shares worth $90.76 Million as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Emerging Markets All Cap Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 31, 2021. The former held 10932631 shares worth $54.01 Million, making up 8.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 9.98 Million shares worth around $49.32 Million, which represents about 8.05% of the total shares outstanding.