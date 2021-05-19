AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 4,057,814 shares of the AngloGold Ashanti Limited(NYSE:AU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.26, and it changed around $0.75 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.97 Billion. AU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.5, offering almost -46.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.75% since then. We note from AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 Million.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AU as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU): Trading Information Today

Instantly AU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $26.77 on Wednesday, May 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.1496 over the last five days. On the other hand, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.61, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AU is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $34.58. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 97.2%. AngloGold Ashanti Limited earnings are expected to increase by 159.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 34.89% per year for the next five years.

AU Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.47. It is important to note, however, that the 1.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, and 32.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.45%. AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock is held by 287 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 5.15% of the shares, which is about 21.48 Million shares worth $471.88 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.65% or 15.25 Million shares worth $334.99 Million as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 30, 2021. The former held 20407761 shares worth $419.99 Million, making up 4.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held roughly 4.93 Million shares worth around $115.61 Million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.