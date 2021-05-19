Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 16.6% Increase

In today’s recent session, 3,115,158 shares of the Analog Devices, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $150.79, and it changed around $4.9 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.68 Billion. ADI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $164.4, offering almost -9.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $95.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.5% since then. We note from Analog Devices, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 Million.

Analog Devices, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ADI as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Analog Devices, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI): Trading Information Today

Instantly ADI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $152.0 on Wednesday, May 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0333 over the last five days. On the other hand, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $182.05, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADI is forecast to be at a low of $160 and a high of $200. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) projections and forecasts

Analog Devices, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +7.06 percent over the past six months and at a 22.4% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +34.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.61 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. to make $1.65 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.33 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.3%. Analog Devices, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.79% per year for the next five years.

ADI Dividend Yield

Analog Devices, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 17 – August 23, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was $2.76. It is important to note, however, that the 1.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.06% per year.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Analog Devices, Inc. shares, and 97.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.57%. Analog Devices, Inc. stock is held by 1494 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 31, 2020, it held 8.61% of the shares, which is about 31.78 Million shares worth $4.69 Billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 8.18% or 30.19 Million shares worth $4.46 Billion as of Dec 31, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 10434659 shares worth $1.54 Billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 7.4 Million shares worth around $1.09 Billion, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.