American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

American International Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended AIG as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. American International Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.29, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIG is forecast to be at a low of $47 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +19.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) projections and forecasts

American International Group, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +36.95 percent over the past six months and at a 77.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +71.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.25 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect American International Group, Inc. to make $11.28 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $11.54 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.9%. American International Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -286.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 32.66% per year for the next five years.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.1% of American International Group, Inc. shares, and 92.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.89%. American International Group, Inc. stock is held by 1074 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 31, 2021, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 81.35 Million shares worth $3.76 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.06% or 77.77 Million shares worth $3.59 Billion as of Mar 31, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 31, 2020. The former held 24275372 shares worth $919.07 Million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 23.56 Million shares worth around $1.09 Billion, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.